Free workshop in Huntingdon for children to learn about planting

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:37 PM January 28, 2022
The workshop will take place at Dobbies in Huntingdon on February 6.

The workshop will take place at Dobbies in Huntingdon on February 6. - Credit: Fraser Band

A free workshop is taking place in Huntingdon to encourage children to learn about planting and growing indoors.

The Little Seedings Club event will take place at the Dobbies Garden Centre on February 6.

Children, aged from 4-10, will learn about what fruit and vegetables can successfully be grown indoors, the best technique for chitting potatoes to prepare for sowing and all the benefits and uses of indoor herbs.

There will also be advice about the benefits of growing your own for their health and the planet. 

Sarah Murray, partnership and events manager said: “At Dobbies we always look for ways to help our customers be sustainable and we’re delighted to be educating and encouraging the next generation of gardeners to use sustainable practices.

“Our Little Seedlings Club is ever-popular and spaces are filled quickly. We’d encourage anyone looking to bring their children along to our Huntingdon store to book in advance to avoid any disappointment.”

Advance booking at: www.dobbies.com/events.



Huntingdon News

