The Hillings, in Eaton Socon, is asking people to contact them if they are interested in joining the residents for lunch on December 25.

The residential care home, located on Grenville Way, is also asking those who know someone who will be on their own to contact them.

Booking is essential so the home can manage places, table settings and food orders, and so if anyone is interested they are asked to call the manager, Deb Wiltshire, on: 01480 214020 to check availability or to find out more information.

More details are also available via the Healthcare Homes Facebook page: www.facebook.com/events/337604417075695/ or on the Healthcare Homes website: www.healthcarehomes.co.uk.