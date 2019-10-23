Eric's Fish and Chips St Ives has a fun and unique vibe and is child-friendly. Photo: Eric's Fish and Chips. Eric's Fish and Chips St Ives has a fun and unique vibe and is child-friendly. Photo: Eric's Fish and Chips.

When is Eric's Fish and Chips St Ives open?

We're open daily from 12-9pm and we have indoor and outdoor seating so you can eat-in or take-away. The shop has a fun and unique vibe and we're often told how bright and cheery it looks.

We wanted the shop to be somewhere people can go for a full dining experience with quality food and drink, while still being a great option for people who prefer to enjoy their fish and chips from the comfort of their sofa.

Eric told us: "We buy the best quality fish and use a real beer batter." Photo: Eric's Fish and Chips

What makes Eric's Fish and Chips so great?

For us, quality is extremely important and it's something we really focus on. We continue to improve our recipes and regularly add new and exciting additions to our menu. We buy the best quality fish and use a real beer batter.

Eric's Fish and Chips is known for being adventurous with its menu and has a variety of unusual and exciting options. Photo: Eric's Fish and Chips.

We make our own sauces, from curry, mushy peas and tartare, to Eric's seafood sauce, spicy, buttery Buffalo sauce, and even a black garlic mayonnaise. Our pickled onions are made here too and soaked in our beer to give them a brilliant flavour.

What's the most unusual thing on the menu?

When it comes to choosing new additions to our menu, we love to think outside the box. If you follow us on Facebook or Instagram you may have seen our #notyouraveragechippy hashtag.

Some of our more unusual foods are also our most popular, such as our halloumi and spinach arancini which is quite unique for a fish and chip shop menu, and our Japanese-style fish burger which has a Japanese-influenced mayonnaise, pickled Japanese vegetables and bonito flakes. Why not up your fish and chip game with a side of our black pudding fritter or crispy squid?

We also have a few desserts on the menu and so far they've been a hit. We have a deep-fried jam sandwich which is even tastier than it sounds, a battered Mars bar and battered Twix, and an ice cream station with a variety of flavours.

What's your personal favourite?

My personal favourite is the Japanese-style fish burger; the mix of flavours and textures is incredible. I also love the deep-fried jam sandwich; it's worth a trip just for that.

Is Eric's Fish and Chips child-friendly?

We have a very affordable kids' menu, highchairs and a seating area with games and activities to keep them entertained. We have plenty of free parking spaces, making it easy for you to pop in and grab something to take-away if you'd prefer.

Tell us more about 'Eric's brew'?

We collaborated with a local brewery called BrewBoard to make our own Seaza pale ale, and we offer it on-tap and in cans so you can take your pick. We're sure you'll love it.

Do you have any special offers?

We have quite a few; we have a lunch club offer with cod, chips, squid and a drink for £6, a senior citizen offer with fish, chips and a pot of tea for £6.50 and we've recently launched our family platter which feeds four people for just £20. If you like a challenge, come along for 'Unlimited Wednesday' from 4-9pm and feast on bottomless wings or cod nuggets, or join us for 'Fizz Thursday' where you can get a glass or bottle of Prosecco for half price.

We have a Halloween offer on October 31 from 12-9pm. You'll get a free kids meal (per each paying adult) for all children who come to Eric's Fish and Chips St Ives dressed up in their spookiest costumes. The offer is available on our kids menu only, for children age 12 and under. A selection of spooky sweets will also be available for trick or treaters.

Pop in and see us at 5 Abbey Retail Park, Harrison Way, St Ives or visit ericsfishandchips.com to find out more.