On January 23, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Field Lodge, in London Road, is welcoming experts to give advice to the local community.

Marion Foreman from All Together Better, as well as a representative from Orchard Mobility, will be visiting the home to discuss common causes of slips and trips, as well as providing practical tips for maintaining independence and reducing balance problems.

After the event, there will be a question and answer session an opportunity to meet the team at Field Lodge and take a tour of the care home.

Linda Martinez, home manager at Field Lodge, said: “Falls prevention is very important to the team and to the wellbeing of the residents, as accidental falls can occasionally lead to further health issues. Here at Field Lodge, we seek to provide in-depth advice to people in the local community on topics relating to our work, and we are able to do just that with the help of specially selected experts who will be speaking at this session.

“It is imperative that we create a safe environment for older people in the community, and ensure that family and friends have the correct information to prevent accidents. This event has proved popular in the past, so we are looking forward to welcoming local people to Field Lodge for what promises to be another interesting and inspiring afternoon of information and guidance.”

INFO: To book a place at this free event, call Julie May on: 01480 878 073, or email: julie.may@careuk.com.