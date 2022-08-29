Columnist

As you may recall, last month’s column looked at the Edinburgh Fringe. A week or so later the Fringe was in the national news. There’s nothing unusual in that, with the Joke of the Fringe having become an annual event (and by the way, weren’t 2021’s offerings spectacularly lame?). But this latest story was, quite frankly, disturbing.

It concerns the comedian Jerry Sadowitz. Despite his being active on the comedy circuit for over thirty years, a lot of readers may be unfamiliar with Jerry, especially as his television exposure (no pun intended) has been limited. Anyone who has seen his act will know why, let’s just say he’s unlikely to appear on the Royal Variety Performance. Unlike most comedians who claim to make jokes about everything and everyone (and I’m looking at you, Jimmy Carr), Jerry actually has no boundaries. And unlike most comedians you see on the TV (and I’m looking at you, BBC1), he’s very, very funny.

He’s not funny because he’s offensive, he’s funny because he’s a skilled comedian. And surely there’s room for all kinds of comedians and comedy?

Eugene Smith is our Hunts Post theatre column writer. - Credit: EUGENE SMITH

Not at the Pleasance, it seems. This leading Fringe venue cancelled Jerry’s run after the first night, following complaints from some audience members. Never mind that the show came with the warning “This show contains strong language and themes some may find distressing”. Never mind that a quick internet search would have shown exactly what sort of comic he is. They were OFFENDED, and rather than respond with “caveat emptor”, the Pleasance cravenly caved in.

The theatre management’s behaviour was made even more repellent by issuing a statement which began “The Pleasance is a venue that champions freedom of speech and we do not censor comedians’ material”. As long as you say what the venue wants you to, apparently. There’s been a massive backlash against the Pleasance, and quite rightly so. This is yet another example of the infantile, one-note and sinister curtailment of free speech in the arts.

It’s no laughing matter.

https://eugenesmithwriting.com/