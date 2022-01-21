Huntingdonshire District Council has been shortlisted for one of Keep Britain Tidy’s annual Network Awards, due to its efforts to make environmental improvements for local residents.

There are 10 award categories, each with three shortlisted contenders, and the district council has seen off stiff competition from across the country to be recognised in these national awards.

HDC has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Love Parks 2022 Award due to its successful campaign during Love Parks Week. Love Parks aims is to ensure residents and visitors use local parks and protect the important and precious local green spaces.

The awards recognise and celebrate local authorities that are committed to making significant improvements to the environment on people’s doorsteps, from community engagement work to waste enforcement work.

Executive councillor for Operations and Environment, councillor Marge Beuttell, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this national award. It is always great to see the hard work of the district council being recognised at such a level and to show that the work that we are doing locally to make Huntingdonshire more environmentally friendly and a better place to live and work is paying off.

“Our recognised efforts sit alongside our pledge to the long-term environmental improvement in Huntingdonshire. We have recently committed to developing our Environmental Strategy and adopting new environmental principles, including the aspiration of a net carbon zero Huntingdonshire by 2040.”

A view of Pocket Park in St Neots. - Credit: HDC

Chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “I would like to congratulate Huntingdonshire District Council on being shortlisted for one of our annual awards.

"We know that people want to live in places that are clean and tidy and local authorities have a massive role to play in this and should rightly be recognised for their efforts.

“We are thrilled that so many authorities entered our awards and, again, the standard was incredibly high. We look forward to seeing representatives from Huntingdonshire District Council at our awards ceremony in Birmingham in February.”

The District Council is a previous recipient of the award having been selected as the Love Parks 2021 winner last year.

The Keep Britain Tidy Awards will be presented at the charity’s annual Network Conference at the Birmingham Hilton Metropole hotel on Thursday, February 10.