Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle

David Walliams returns with his new book Spaceboy

Logo Icon

Teresa Knight

Published: 3:00 PM October 8, 2022
David Walliams returns with his new book Spaceboy.

David Walliams returns with his new book Spaceboy. - Credit: WATERSTONES

David Walliams returns for another rip roaring adventure and this time it is set in the rural heartlands of 1960's America.

Meet Ruth,  she loves climbing trees, making a mess and throwing stones. But the thing she loves most is space. She spends her days reading comics about alien invasions, doodling UFOs, watching B-movies about Earth being invaded by creatures from Mars… and gazing at the stars through her old, battered telescope.

Until one night that is, when Ruth spies a flying saucer crash landing. Is she dreaming? No! And the flying saucer is on fire. As she rushes to help, she has no idea what adventure now awaits her.

As usual David Walliams has written a fast-paced book with engaging characters and he explores a fascinating part of history. The illustrations by Adam Stower provide a great, fun background and any young fan of David Walliams will love this this new adventure.

Books
Huntingdon News
Ely News

Don't Miss

Café owner Deborah Ross-Harwood said that Stagecoach's cuts will be "another whammy" for her business.

Café owner fears Stagecoach bus cuts could force her out of business

Alexander Gilham

person
A person has been hit by a train between Welwyn Garden City and Finsbury Park

Thameslink | Updated

Recap: Person 'hit by a train' between Welwyn Garden City and London

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Officers found more than £4,500 in cash at a drug dealer's home in Fenstanton.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drug dealer is ordered to pay back more than £26,000

Alexander Gilham

person
Alex Quarton, 24, was found by neighbourhood officers who were carrying out a welfare check on a vulnerable man

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drug dealer jailed after attempting to flush class A drugs down sink

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon