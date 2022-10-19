A fun morning with a free meal at Hardwick Dene Residential Home

Hardwick Dene Residential Home has brought back its popular community outreach days which give people an opportunity to come together to enjoy a fun day chatting to residents, enjoy some entertainment and a home-cooked lunch.

Community Outreach Day poster - Credit: SUPPLIED



Visitors can join staff and residents every Wednesday from 10.30am to 2.30pm in this large country house care home in beautifully landscaped gardens in Buckden, St Neots.

Home manager, Paul Fletcher, said: “We started the outreach days before Covid and they were very popular, so now is our chance to revive them so that more people can enjoy these days which are completely free for people in the community who would enjoy some social interaction, particularly those who are cared for in their own homes and perhaps do not see many people other than carers or nurses.”

The large garden at Hardwick Dene residential home - Credit: SUPPLIED

Paul added that the days will be particularly welcome due to the cost-of-living crisis and energy prices going up, as it will give people in the community a chance to take the pressure off by coming to use the home’s heating and lighting as well as getting a free home cooked meal and free entertainment.

People can come along with their families or can be picked up by Hardwick Dene’s minibus service.

Hardwick Dene's minibus - Credit: SUPPLIED

“It’s also a good opportunity for people to come in and get to know our staff and residents,” says Paul. “It benefits our residents as they get a chance to speak to different people and see some new faces, but it is also great for our visitors to come and have some tea and coffee, a chat and laugh, and enjoy hearing a singer as well as a tasty home cooked meal.”

In the past the home has even had some people deciding to come to Hardwick Dene after coming to the outreach days, because they have enjoyed it so much.

“It can be a soft entry into what life is like in our home,” says Paul. “People often comment on what a warm and homely atmosphere there is here. Our staff do their best to create a friendly and homely environment for everyone. There’s lots of laughter here.People get a feel for our home when they visit and whats more, we have a beautiful old building and lovely gardens.”

If you would like to come along and be part of Hardwick Dene’s popular outreach days, then get in touch with Joe on 01480 811322, or email activitieshardwickdene@gmail.com for further information.