Children across Huntingdonshire dazzle in fancy dress for World Book Day
Published: 3:49 PM March 3, 2022
- Credit: Dawn Burbidge
School children across Huntingdonshire and the whole of the UK celebrated and took part in World Book Day on March 3.
Children wowed and amazed their families and teachers by dressing up as their favourite characters from their most adored books.
From Oompa Loompa's to 'Gangsta' grannies, an array of costumes were showcased to celebrate the event.
This year marks the 25th year there's been a World Book Day, and children of all ages will come together to share the joy of reading for pleasure.
The event encourages young people to discover the pleasure of reading and It is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.