Rupert, 3, dressed up as Harry with his bucketful of dinosaurs and Percy, 6, dressed as Bonnie Prince Charlie. - Credit: Dawn Burbidge

School children across Huntingdonshire and the whole of the UK celebrated and took part in World Book Day on March 3.

Children wowed and amazed their families and teachers by dressing up as their favourite characters from their most adored books.

Pippa Beith, 5, dressed up and ready to go for World Book Day. - Credit: Gemma Stimson

From Oompa Loompa's to 'Gangsta' grannies, an array of costumes were showcased to celebrate the event.

This year marks the 25th year there's been a World Book Day, and children of all ages will come together to share the joy of reading for pleasure.

Two children dressed in Willy Wonka theme for World Book Day as an Oompa Loompa and Violet Beauregarde. - Credit: Katie Banks

The event encourages young people to discover the pleasure of reading and It is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.

Jake Runnegar, 7, from Stukeley Meadows Primary School dressed up as a pirate. - Credit: Joanna Runnegar

Zoey Lawrence from Westfield Junior School dressed up as Gangsta Granny. - Credit: Liv Lawrence

A youngster dressed and ready to go for World Book Day. - Credit: Sarah Ball

Milly Stimson, 5, dressed up at school for World Book Day. - Credit: Gemma Stimson

Lily Thorpe,10, dressed as Dottie Detective for World Book Day. - Credit: Charmain Thorpe

Henry Stone, 9, from Stukeley Meadows primary school dressed up as Dog Man. - Credit: Amy Smith



