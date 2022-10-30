Child book of the Week is Fireborn by Aisling Fowler

Opinion

Fireborn is the start of a fabulous new series for younger readers. It is a deliciously dark fantasy with lots of action, magical creatures and most importantly a wonderful young heroine who discovers so much about herself through the story.

Twelve is training at The Lodge to become a hunter when it is attacked by goblins and her friend is kidnapped. Twelve sets off to find her with the 'Guardian' and is joined by two fellow classmates along the way.

Twelve is very guarded and has difficulty opening up and making friends at the Lodge. She has to overcome all that though and learn to work with her classmates to save the missing student.

The world building is amazing making everything so easy to visualise and the characters banter is really funny between all the action sequences. Never a dull moment!

If you are looking for your next Harry Potter or Skandar then this is it.