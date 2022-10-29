Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Check out wonderful views of Ely in our reader photos

Debbie Davies

Published: 8:00 AM October 29, 2022
Cows grazing on the riverside at Ely.

Cows grazing on the riverside at Ely. - Credit: VERONICA IN THE FENS

Here are some of the reader photos that have been sent in this week. I am sure you will agree, they show off some of the wonderful landscape which makes this part of the world so special.

Why not take a photo for the section which appears in print and online each week?

Send us a photo, which includes your full name and a brief description of what you have taken. 

Email your images to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

A misty day on the river in Ely.

A misty day on the river in Ely. - Credit: VERONICA IN THE FENS

Iwona Smyk took this Autumn pic at Cherry Hill Park in Ely.

Iwona Smyk took this Autumn pic at Cherry Hill Park in Ely. - Credit: IWONA SMYK

A beautiful image with Ely Cathedral in the background.

A beautiful image with Ely Cathedral in the background. - Credit: VERONICA IN THE FENS

Iwona Smyk took her image at the riverside in Ely.

Iwona Smyk took her image at the riverside in Ely. - Credit: IWONA SMYK

Rowing on a misty morning in Ely.

Rowing on a misty morning in Ely. - Credit: VERONICA IN THE FENS







