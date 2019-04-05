M11 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations starts Monday 8 April, weeknights only, with working hours between 9pm and 6am. During this work mobile lane closers will be in place.

M11 southbound in various locations: Thermal Patching

Thermal patching works will be taking place on southbound on the M11 in various locations starting Monday 8 April, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 in various locations in both directions: routine maintenance

Works to sweep drainage channels on the M11 northbound and southbound in various locations starts Monday 8 April, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

M40 junction 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works will continue until early June, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends

Monday 8 April

There will be a closure of the Northbound main carriageway from Junction 1 diverge point with exit slip to Junction 1 merge point with entry slip.

Diversion; Leave A40 at Junction 1 northbound exit slip and travel around Denham Roundabout to join the M40 using Junction 1 northbound entry slip.

Tuesday 9 April

There will be a closure of the Southbound main carriageway from Junction 1A diverge point with exit slip to Junction 1A merge point with first entry slip

Diversion; Leave M40 at Junction 1A southbound exit slip and bear left to travel clockwise along the M25 and leave at Junction 17 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout to re-join the M25 Anticlockwise. Leave the M25 at Junction 16 to travel southbound on the M40

Friday 12 April

There will be a closure of the Northbound Exit slip at Junction 3 from diverge point with main carriageway to roundabout with A40/A4094.

There will also be a closure of the Northbound Entry slip at Junction 1 from roundabout with A40/A412/A4020 to the merge point with main carriageway.

Diversion; Exit slip traffic – will continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at Junction 4 exit slip. Turn right at the roundabout onto the A404 to High Wycombe. Continue A404 until the roundabout with A40 is reached and turn right onto the A40 to return to Junction 3.

Exit slip traffic – will continue around Denham Roundabout and join the A40 southbound and leave at Swakeleys Roundabout exit. Travel right around the roundabout and join the A40 northbound to join the M40 at Junction 1.

Saturday 13 April

There will be a closure of the Southbound main carriageway from Junction 1 diverge point with exit slip to Junction 1 merge point with entry slip

Diversion; Leave M40 at Junction 1 southbound exit slip and travel around Denham Roundabout to join the A40 using Junction 1 southbound entry slip

A11 in various locations: vegetation works

Works to spray vegetation on the A11 in various locations starts Monday 8 April, weeknights only, with working hours on 9pm to 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations starts Monday 8 April, weeknights only, with working hours between 9pm and 6am. During this work mobile lane closers will be in place.

A12 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations starts Monday 8 April, weeknights only, with working hours between 9pm and 6am. During this work mobile lane closers will be in place.

A14 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Works to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations starts Monday 8 April, weeknights only, with working hours between 9pm and 6am. During this work mobile lane closers will be in place.

A14 in various locations: routine maintenance

Works to sweep drainage channels on the A14 northbound and southbound in various locations starts Monday 8 April, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 8 to Friday 12 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Brampton Road

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

Non motorway traffic will be diverted east at Wooley Hill, then north on Ellington Road and Wooley Road to re-join the A14.

A14 eastbound St Ives junction 26 to Girton junction 31

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

Saturday 13 7am to Sunday 14 7pm

Offord Road

Saturday 13 (one night)

Hattons Road B1050

Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 (two nights)

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Histon junction 32

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Lane closures

Monday 8 to Friday 12 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 32, exit slip lane 2 closed

Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 (two nights)

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit http://roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon/, or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.