This week Reader Photos showing close-ups of wildlife and some holiday scenes

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 9:00 AM August 13, 2022
Juvenile Goldfinch flapping its wings to ask for food sent in by Gerry Brown.

Juvenile Goldfinch flapping its wings to ask for food sent in by Gerry Brown.

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos which include some wonderful close-up shots of wildlife as well as images taken while people are on holiday or out and about in the community.

Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. This long, dry hot spell offers plenty of opportunity to capture the season in extreme circumstances. Please include your full name with any images and a brief description of what you have taken and where it was taken.

We prefer Jpeg images which should be sent via email, to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Lynne Gentle sent us this Mophead Hydrangea in her St Neots garden.

Lynne Gentle sent us this Mophead Hydrangea in her St Neots garden.

Daniella Smith took this beautiful sunflower and a bee near Wheatfields School, in St Ives.

Daniella Smith took this beautiful sunflower and a bee near Wheatfields School, in St Ives.

David Remmington sent us this photo which he took of a pond in Eaton Socon.

David Remmington sent us this photo which he took of a pond in Eaton Socon.

Driftwood on Dunwich beach sent in by Dorothy Smith of St Ives.

Driftwood on Dunwich beach sent in by Dorothy Smith of St Ives.

Gaz Curtis took this image of a cheeky squirrel.

Gaz Curtis took this image of a cheeky squirrel.

A summer evening in Portugal sent in by Kim Button.

A summer evening in Portugal sent in by Kim Button.

A close up of a butterfly on a plant sent to us by Nick Boulding.

A close up of a butterfly on a plant sent to us by Nick Boulding.

Moria Clelland took this photo of people enjoying the river at Hemingford Grey.

Moria Clelland took this photo of people enjoying the river at Hemingford Grey.

Mary Hall's image of wild flowers at the Riverside Park in St Neots.

Mary Hall's image of wild flowers at the Riverside Park in St Neots.






















