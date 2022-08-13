This week Reader Photos showing close-ups of wildlife and some holiday scenes
Published: 9:00 AM August 13, 2022
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos which include some wonderful close-up shots of wildlife as well as images taken while people are on holiday or out and about in the community.
Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. This long, dry hot spell offers plenty of opportunity to capture the season in extreme circumstances. Please include your full name with any images and a brief description of what you have taken and where it was taken.
We prefer Jpeg images which should be sent via email, to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.