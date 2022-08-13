Juvenile Goldfinch flapping its wings to ask for food sent in by Gerry Brown. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos which include some wonderful close-up shots of wildlife as well as images taken while people are on holiday or out and about in the community.

Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. This long, dry hot spell offers plenty of opportunity to capture the season in extreme circumstances. Please include your full name with any images and a brief description of what you have taken and where it was taken.

We prefer Jpeg images which should be sent via email, to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Lynne Gentle sent us this Mophead Hydrangea in her St Neots garden. - Credit: LYNNE GENTLE

Daniella Smith took this beautiful sunflower and a bee near Wheatfields School, in St Ives. - Credit: DANIELLA SMITH

David Remmington sent us this photo which he took of a pond in Eaton Socon. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

Driftwood on Dunwich beach sent in by Dorothy Smith of St Ives. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Gaz Curtis took this image of a cheeky squirrel. - Credit: GAZ CURTIS

A summer evening in Portugal sent in by Kim Button. - Credit: KIM BUTTON

A close up of a butterfly on a plant sent to us by Nick Boulding. - Credit: NICK BOULDING

Moria Clelland took this photo of people enjoying the river at Hemingford Grey. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Mary Hall's image of wild flowers at the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: MARY HALL



















































































