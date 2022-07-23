Sally Jex took this beautiful image of wild flowers at the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: SALLY JEX

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.

Gerry Brown's image was taken at Ramsey Golf Club. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Malcolm Lynn took this image of a Copper Butterfly in his garden at Hilton. - Credit: MALCOLM LYNN

Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of your photograph and where it was taken.

This image is from Daniela Smith's trip to Cromer. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

Mary Hall took her photograph at the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: MARY HALL

David Remmington captured this image of a pigeon in his garden. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

Adam Payne took this his photograph of St Ives from the air with a drone. - Credit: ADAM PAYNE

The River Ouse at St Ives which was sent in by Richard Rawlings. - Credit: RICHARD RAWLINGS

A beautiful image of a sunflower sent in by Moria Clelland. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

