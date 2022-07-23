Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
See our selection of this week's spectacular Reader Photos

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM July 23, 2022
Sally Jex took this beautiful image of wild flowers at the Riverside Park in St Neots.

Sally Jex took this beautiful image of wild flowers at the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: SALLY JEX

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.

Gerry Brown's image was taken at Ramsey Golf Club. 

Gerry Brown's image was taken at Ramsey Golf Club. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Malcolm Lynn took this image of a Copper Butterfly in his garden at Hilton. 

Malcolm Lynn took this image of a Copper Butterfly in his garden at Hilton. - Credit: MALCOLM LYNN

Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of your photograph and where it was taken.

This image is from Daniela Smith's trip to Cromer.

This image is from Daniela Smith's trip to Cromer. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

Mary Hall took her photograph at the Riverside Park in St Neots.

Mary Hall took her photograph at the Riverside Park in St Neots. - Credit: MARY HALL

David Remmington captured this image of a pigeon in his garden.

David Remmington captured this image of a pigeon in his garden. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

There will be more images published in next week's Hunts Post printed edition.

Adam Payne took this his photograph of St Ives from the air with a drone.

Adam Payne took this his photograph of St Ives from the air with a drone. - Credit: ADAM PAYNE

The River Ouse at St Ives which was sent in by Richard Rawlings.

The River Ouse at St Ives which was sent in by Richard Rawlings. - Credit: RICHARD RAWLINGS

A beautiful image of a sunflower sent in by Moria Clelland.

A beautiful image of a sunflower sent in by Moria Clelland. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Send Jpeg images via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
person
Author Picture Icon