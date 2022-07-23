Published:
11:00 AM July 23, 2022
Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.
Gerry Brown's image was taken at Ramsey Golf Club.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Malcolm Lynn took this image of a Copper Butterfly in his garden at Hilton.
- Credit: MALCOLM LYNN
Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. Please include your full name and a brief description of your photograph and where it was taken.
This image is from Daniela Smith's trip to Cromer.
- Credit: DANIELA SMITH
Mary Hall took her photograph at the Riverside Park in St Neots.
- Credit: MARY HALL
David Remmington captured this image of a pigeon in his garden.
- Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON
There will be more images published in next week's Hunts Post printed edition.
Adam Payne took this his photograph of St Ives from the air with a drone.
- Credit: ADAM PAYNE
The River Ouse at St Ives which was sent in by Richard Rawlings.
- Credit: RICHARD RAWLINGS
A beautiful image of a sunflower sent in by Moria Clelland.
- Credit: MORIA CLELLAND
Send Jpeg images via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk