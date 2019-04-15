The charity shop, in Chequers Court, held an official opening on April 10.

Jason Roberts, head of operations at Mind, performed the ribbon cutting ceremony and welcomed the community to the new outlet.

The unit was formerly occupied by clothing retailer Robert Goddard, which has since moved to larger premises in Chequers Court.

Donations and sales made at the Huntingdon store will help support the one in four people who experience a mental health problem every year. Mind's shops have been on the high street for more than 50 years.

Founded in 1946 as the National Association for Mental Health, it celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2016. Mind offers information and advice to people with mental health problems and lobbies government and local authorities on their behalf.

INFO: www.mind.org.uk.