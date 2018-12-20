Field Lodge Christmas party Field Lodge Christmas party

Residents at Care UK’s Field Lodge, on London Road, were joined by the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of residents and the team for a fun-packed day of festivities.

The children, aged between four and 11-years-old, helped get the residents into the festive spirit, with themed games, crafts and activities.

The residents and their guests were joined by a Christmas elf who wowed the group with her balloon modeling, and everyone had lots of fun playing ‘pin the tail on the reindeer’.

Later, the residents shared their stories and memories of Christmas with the children and tucked into some festive treats, prepared specially by the care home’s chef.

Linda Martinez, home manager at Field Lodge, said: “Christmas is a wonderful time to come together and have some festive fun – regardless of whether your eight-years-old or 80!

“We regularly host inter generational activities here at Field Lodge, and it’s always so wonderful to see how the residents’ faces light up when the children are around, and watch some wonderful relationships form.

“This party was particularly special as we welcomed three generations to the home, so it was a lovely family day for all – something which is so important, especially at Christmas.”