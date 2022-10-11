Alec MacAndrew's 'railroad will road through there' was part of the camera's club's exhibition on Saturday. - Credit: ALEC MACANDREW

This year's St Neots and District Camera Club annual exhibition and competition was a huge success, according to organisers.

The event, held at the Priory Centre on October 8, has not been held for the last two years due to Covid restrictions, but attendance at Saturday's show was back to pre-pandemic levels.

The exhibition was held at the Priory Centre in St Neots. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

"It was wonderful to welcome the public back to the exhibition and to see their enjoyment in being able to see more than 200 prints and a large number of digital images displayed," said club member Peter Hagger.

There were more than 200 prints at the camera club exhibition in St Neots. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

"Despite the fact that the club has lost members since the last exhibition in 2019, mainly due to Covid, it was agreed that once again the standard was very high and it was encouraging to see work by members who had not exhibited before."

The exhibition was held at the Priory Centre in St Neots. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

Karin Aston's image of an African lion. - Credit: KARIN ASTON

The club meets at St Neots Bowls Club on Tuesday evenings, starting at 7.30pm, from September to April. Further information is available on the website at: www.farm8.clik.com/sndcc/index.html



