Cambridge Club Festival underway with Diana Ross set to headline main stage
The Cambridge Club Festival is underway, and soul and R&B fans were pictured at Childerley Orchard in their droves.
Level 42, fronted by Mark King, headlined day one of the three-day festival yesterday (Friday, June 10).
The Jacksons are tonight's headliners, while Diana Ross will headline the R&B event tomorrow (Sunday, June 12).
Among Friday's performers was former Radio One DJ Sara Cox.
Crowds also flocked to see drag icon Jodie Harsh, and festival-goers took to social media to share their experiences.
Kris wrote on Twitter: "Level 42 setting the bar at Cambridge Club Festival. Still as good a live act as they were 30 years ago."
Another Twitter user praised west London acid Jazz band Brand New Heavies.
They wrote: "Brand New Heavies stole the day at The Cambridge Club Festival."
A Cambridge Club organiser said: "After an exceedingly exceptional first day, we are absolutely loving the disco fever you’re all bringing to the dance floor."