Gallery

'Lessons in Love' lead singer Mark King, of Level 42, at The Cambridge Club Festival - Credit: Hello Content

The Cambridge Club Festival is underway, and soul and R&B fans were pictured at Childerley Orchard in their droves.

Level 42, fronted by Mark King, headlined day one of the three-day festival yesterday (Friday, June 10).

The Jacksons are tonight's headliners, while Diana Ross will headline the R&B event tomorrow (Sunday, June 12).

Among Friday's performers was former Radio One DJ Sara Cox.

Former BBC Radio One DJ Sara Cox on stage at The Cambridge Club - Credit: Hello Content

Crowds for Sara Cox at The Cambridge Club Festival - Credit: Garry Jones Photography/Hello Content

CC 2022 Day 1 was one for the books! 📚



What a joy to explore everything across the beautiful Childerley Orchard – coupled with amazing sets from Level 42, @sarajcox, @thefattony and so many more! 🕺💃 pic.twitter.com/RepzggwO63 — The Cambridge Club Festival (@cambridgeclubuk) June 11, 2022

Crowds also flocked to see drag icon Jodie Harsh, and festival-goers took to social media to share their experiences.

Kris wrote on Twitter: "Level 42 setting the bar at Cambridge Club Festival. Still as good a live act as they were 30 years ago."

Drag icon Jodie Harsh draws crowds at The Cambridge Club Festival - Credit: Hello Content

Crowds at The Cambridge Club Festival to see drag icon Jodie Harsh - Credit: Hello Content

Jodie Harsh's set on Friday at The Cambridge Club - Credit: Hello Content

Another Twitter user praised west London acid Jazz band Brand New Heavies.

They wrote: "Brand New Heavies stole the day at The Cambridge Club Festival."

Sara Cox's set at The Cambridge Club Festival on Friday, June 10 - Credit: Parri Thomas/Hello Content

A festival for all ages - The Cambridge Club - Credit: Hello Content

A Cambridge Club organiser said: "After an exceedingly exceptional first day, we are absolutely loving the disco fever you’re all bringing to the dance floor."