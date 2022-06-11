Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Cambridge Club Festival underway with Diana Ross set to headline main stage

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:23 PM June 11, 2022
'Lessons in Love' lead singer Mark King, of Level 42, at The Cambridge Club Festival

'Lessons in Love' lead singer Mark King, of Level 42, at The Cambridge Club Festival - Credit: Hello Content

The Cambridge Club Festival is underway, and soul and R&B fans were pictured at Childerley Orchard in their droves.

Level 42, fronted by Mark King, headlined day one of the three-day festival yesterday (Friday, June 10).

The Jacksons are tonight's headliners, while Diana Ross will headline the R&B event tomorrow (Sunday, June 12).

Among Friday's performers was former Radio One DJ Sara Cox.

Former BBC Radio One DJ Sara Cox on stage at The Cambridge Club

Former BBC Radio One DJ Sara Cox on stage at The Cambridge Club - Credit: Hello Content

Crowds for Sara Cox at The Cambridge Club Festival

Crowds for Sara Cox at The Cambridge Club Festival - Credit: Garry Jones Photography/Hello Content

Crowds also flocked to see drag icon Jodie Harsh, and festival-goers took to social media to share their experiences.

Kris wrote on Twitter: "Level 42 setting the bar at Cambridge Club Festival. Still as good a live act as they were 30 years ago."

Drag icon Jodie Harsh draws crowds at The Cambridge Club Festival

Drag icon Jodie Harsh draws crowds at The Cambridge Club Festival - Credit: Hello Content

Crowds at The Cambridge Club Festival to see drag icon Jodie Harsh

Crowds at The Cambridge Club Festival to see drag icon Jodie Harsh - Credit: Hello Content

Jodie Harsh's set on Friday at The Cambridge Club

Jodie Harsh's set on Friday at The Cambridge Club - Credit: Hello Content

Another Twitter user praised west London acid Jazz band Brand New Heavies.

They wrote: "Brand New Heavies stole the day at The Cambridge Club Festival."

Sara Cox's set at The Cambridge Club Festival on Friday, June 10

Sara Cox's set at The Cambridge Club Festival on Friday, June 10 - Credit: Parri Thomas/Hello Content

A festival for all ages - The Cambridge Club

A festival for all ages - The Cambridge Club - Credit: Hello Content

A Cambridge Club organiser said: "After an exceedingly exceptional first day, we are absolutely loving the disco fever you’re all bringing to the dance floor." 

