A celebration and open meeting was held to mark the occasion. Members have enjoyed 12 months of peer support, personal development in business and lead generation for their businesses while networking in a friendly and relaxed environment over a full English breakfast.

Club spokesperson William Scantlebury, said: “We have had a great year and now we would like more members to come along and join us helping to diversify the club while also helping to generate more trade for business members in the area. This is invaluable in enhancing the local economy.” Talks are given each week by members on aspects of business, each business gets the chance to promote their products and services and leads are exchanged. Meetings, to which outside speakers are also invited, take place between 7.15 and 9am on Wednesdays.

The club is currently made up of just over 20 members.

William said: “It’s a really great group and if you’re a local business and you would like to get involved, please come along to meet us. The cost is £10 and includes breakfast and we’ll show you how it works and what you can expect from us, there’s no pressure so you really can come along and find out about us and what we do.”

Member Rob Usher, of Lawn in Order, said: “Riverport has been great for me, not just in terms of the leads it has generated for my business, but also my personal development as a business owner.

“Once a week I enjoy a cooked breakfast with other like-minded business owners, and receive genuine work opportunities as well as peer support. I’ve built lasting relationships with other successful people and often use them as a sounding board on any issues that arise in the day to day running of my business.”

St Neots Riverport Business Club works on an exclusivity for your business type membership basis. If you are a local business and would like to get involved, check out the club’s website and see if there is a vacancy for your business category.

INFO: www.riverportbusinessclubstneots.co.uk

Any local people interested in growing their business and coming along to the business referral network meetings can drop a line to info@riverportbusinessclub.co.uk, call 01480 393393 or message us via the club’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/riverportbusinessclubstneots/