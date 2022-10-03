Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Books: The Christie Affair by Nina De Gramont

Teresa Knight

Published: 6:00 PM October 3, 2022
The Christie Affair by Nina De Gramont is our adult book review this week.

Taking Agatha Christie's 11-day disappearance in 1926 as a jumping-off point, de Gramont's mystery is a delight for fans of both the queen of crime writing and whodunits in general.

Agatha Christie's world is one of glamorous society parties and growing literary fame.

Nan O'Dea's world is something very different. Her attempts to escape a tough London upbringing during the Great War led to a life in Ireland marred by a hidden tragedy.

After fighting her way back to England, she's set her sights on Agatha. Because Agatha Christie has something Nan wants.

Despite their differences, the two women will become the most unlikely of allies. And during the mysterious 11 days that Agatha goes missing, they will unravel a dark secret that only Nan holds the key to.

Clever and twisty, I found this to be a real page turner and it felt most apt that the queen of crime should appear as a character in crime novel as herself.

