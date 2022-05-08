Book reviews: Paranormal premonitions and a quest for hidden treasure

Noah's Gold by Frank Cottrell-Boyce and The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight, both reviewed by Teresa Knight.

The Premonitions Bureau - Sam Knight

The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight - Credit: Waterstones

In 1966 a psychiatrist called John Barker formed the Premonitions Bureau. In a true life story worthy of the X Files, author Sam Knight investigates Barker and the paranormal and in particular those people who claimed to see the future.

John Barker throughout his work accumulated hundreds of correspondents and formed a network of contributors to his Bureau, two of his "percipients" in particular had it seems uncanny abilities to for-see and predict future events including chillingly the death of John Baker himself.

Sam Knight has meticulously investigated these true life events and given us a fascinating and tantalising look into the mind and what power it may hold.

You will be left quite amazed and thoroughly intrigued by this gripping book, it presents an insightful and amazing account of coincidence and fate and the very human need to “know” especially when disaster occurs. The truth, it seems, is really out there...



Noah's Gold - Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Noah's Gold by Frank Cottrell-Boyce - Credit: Waterstones

Imagine if you will that you are a small boy who has smuggled himself onto a school field trip bus carrying older children including your older sister.

Imagine that on this geography field trip the Sat Nav steers you wrong and that somehow you and your fellow classmates end up on a deserted island.

Imagine that the teacher has disappeared and the internet is completely broken (which is somehow your fault!) and you have just found a treasure map leading to gold.

This is then the premise of Frank Cottrell-Boyce's book and a delightful and lovely book it is. Noah is a wonderful hero and guide throughout the book as he and his compatriots investigate and explore the mysterious island overcoming hungry gannets and possible banshee sightings!

Told through a series of letters (Internet not needed for that you see) this funny and joyous book is aimed at 9-12 year olds. Who knows they may also be inspired to find gold!