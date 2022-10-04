Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Book Review: With Fire in Their Blood by Kat Delacorte

Joanna Sellick

Published: 6:00 PM October 4, 2022
With Fire in their Blood by Kat Delacorte.

With Fire in Their Blood is an addictive young adult fantasy romance, following sixteen-year-old Lilly as she is forced to leave her home in Maine and move to the small, isolated town of Castello in Italy.

But Castello is not all it seems; clashing Mafia clans, long-dead Saints with forbidden magic, and the mysterious General who keeps the peace within the boarders of the town. Are the stories about the old Saints true?

And is Lilly more connected to this town than she ever realised?

The world-building of Castello is one of the real stand-outs of this book. Delacorte creates a town completely disconnected from the real world, with their own rules and governing, showing a different side to the Italy most readers would be familiar with.

Her wonderfully detailed descriptions vividly bring to life the story as it unfolds. Lilly

This is the perfect read for fans of Twilight, The Mortal Instruments or readers of Chloe Gong and V. E. Schwab. With fast-paced action, a host of snarky characters and slow-burn love interests, With Fire in Their Blood is a novel you won't be able to put down.

