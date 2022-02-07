Opinion

As things gradually get back to normal, the thoughts of the Black Cat radio team turn to a big date in our diary - our fifth birthday.

It hardly seems like yesterday that the station was launched on FM, on April 17 2017. We plan to mark the occasion and are really looking forward to getting the "Catmobile" out to various events throughout the summer.

The Queen's Jubilee, Armed Forces Day, the Dragon Boat Races and the Mayor's Charity Golf Day are all in our thoughts. Plus, we anticipate some of the villages asking us along to their events too.

There is without doubt a demand for us to produce more speech-based radio to give an even higher profile to the organisations already coming into the studio to chat with us. As COVID restrictions are lifting, we look forward to welcoming more people in to see us.

So, you can expect to hear more from groups like Walk and Talk for Men, ABC Life Support and St. Neots St Mary’s Rotary Club, to name just a few who will join us on air.

This week is Children’s Mental Health Week and it would have come as no surprise to regular listeners that we shone a light on this subject.

Danielle Bridge from ABC LifeSupport and Liz Fordham from the charity MakingMe talked passionately about the subject earlier this week and it struck home how much youngsters have been affected by the COVID pandemic.

Elsewhere, Black Cat Radio stands four square behind all the organisations in St Neots and district which work to destigmatise the issue of mental health. Indeed, we look forward to supporting George and Cindy Downey as they plan their fundraising walk from Glasgow to St Neots in memory of Pat Kenny, who took his life two years ago.

We plan to chat to them across the fortnight that the walk will take and it will be a thrilling but humbling experience to see them, along with family, friends and supporters, as they reach the town bridge.

If there are any groups in the area who would like to raise their profile or publicise an event, please contact us. More and more, we reflect the thoughts, opinions and concerns of the local community, and our town centre location makes it easy to welcome guests.

Speaking of joining us, we are always interested in chatting to anyone wishing to get involved. Intrigued? Drop us a line to studio@blackcatradio.org