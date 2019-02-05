A commercial manager has been appointed as Bellway Eastern Counties’ third member of staff, as part of the company’s rapid expansion plan.

James Lambert, 28, brings five years’ Bellway experience with him to the role for the developer’s latest division, which has its offices at Percy Road in Huntingdon.

It has been a whirlwind trajectory for James, who first worked for Bellway in a summer placement while studying quantity surveying at Sheffield Hallam University.

James said: “I first worked for Bellway in summer 2010 while I was studying, and I then worked a placement year with them as part of my course.

“After I graduated in 2013, I applied for a job as a surveyor/estimator with them and was delighted when they offered me a full-time position.

“I gained five years’ experience at Bellway’s office in Milton Keynes and was really keen to try a new challenge when I heard that the company was launching a new division from Huntingdon.

“Being part of the founding stages of a new division was too good an opportunity to turn down and although I have a longer commute, it’s totally worth it.”

James’ role as a commercial manager means that he is jointly responsible for land acquisitions sometimes worth tens of millions of pounds.