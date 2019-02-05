James Lambert, 28, brings five years’ Bellway experience with him to the role for the developer’s latest division, which has its offices at Percy Road in Huntingdon.

It has been a whirlwind trajectory for James, who first worked for Bellway in a summer placement while studying quantity surveying at Sheffield Hallam University.

James said: “I first worked for Bellway in summer 2010 while I was studying, and I then worked a placement year with them as part of my course.

“After I graduated in 2013, I applied for a job as a surveyor/estimator with them and was delighted when they offered me a full-time position.

“I gained five years’ experience at Bellway’s office in Milton Keynes and was really keen to try a new challenge when I heard that the company was launching a new division from Huntingdon.

“Being part of the founding stages of a new division was too good an opportunity to turn down and although I have a longer commute, it’s totally worth it.”

James’ role as a commercial manager means that he is jointly responsible for land acquisitions sometimes worth tens of millions of pounds.