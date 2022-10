Here are some of this week's Hunts Post reader images. Why not send us yours? Our current theme is Autumn, but we can accept photos on any subject. Send your pics, including your full name and a brief description of what you have taken, to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Glynda Burton took her image at RHS Wisley. - Credit: GLYNDA BURTON

Nicholas Boulding sent us his 'getting ready for Halloween' image. - Credit: NICHOLAS BOULDING

Gloria Smith captured this beautiful setting sun at Wood Walton. - Credit: GLORIA SMITH

Sophie Housden took her photo of a heron on the River Great Ouse. - Credit: SOPHIE HOUSDEN

'Autumn colour' taken by Dorothy Smith in St Ives. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH