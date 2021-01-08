Experts in BMW and Mini auto-repairs add Porsche to their list

Ad Feature

Already experts in BMWs and Minis, a Huntingdon auto-repairs company has expanded it’s specialism to cover Porsche vehicles.

Bartlett Automotive was started in 2009 by Damian Bartlett. Damian had been working at a local BMW dealer, building up his knowledge and experience, but decided to form his own company after going through redundancy. His aim was to provide customers with an alternative and high quality service for their BMW and Mini vehicles.

Over the years Bartletts have acquired a number of highly skilled and dealer-trained BMW technicians and have invested heavily in new tooling and diagnostic capabilities. They have gained an enviable reputation, drawing clients from all over the country for their BMW and MINI expertise. In late 2017 they even opened a second branch, this time in Peterborough.

Around the same time the original Huntingdon garage was relocated to a large facility on the Hinchingbrooke Business Park. This move allowed Bartletts to expand their operation and they’re now taking another big step in their journey – by announcing the launch of their Porsche services.

Bartletts resident Porsche expert Ady is a main dealer-qualified Porsche silver technician, with 25 years experience. Ady, who previously worked at the Cambridge Porsche/Aston Martin main dealer, is recognised as being one of the best technicians in the area. Bartletts are already receiving many enquiries and bookings from local Porsche owners after news of his new role spread.

Damian believes that “provable and demonstrable brand experience” is what sets them apart from the competition. He said: “It’s true that any garage can set up and be a ‘specialist’ but what background training and knowledge do they really have to back it up? Sadly there are many other facilities who claim to be brand experts, but without verified training on the product, is the customer really getting the best advice and paying for the correct knowledge?”

Bartletts’ Huntingdon workshop has over 60 years of combined BMW main dealer experience, and a 150 years of combined general automotive experience, including trackside F1.

Damian added “At Bartlett’s we focus on quality. No matter the time taken, we always go that extra mile.”

Their newest service advisor Anna is also a main-dealer trained vehicle technician, cross training from Aston Martin.

During the first lockdown, Damian, along with his wife and co-owner Natalie, kept the Huntingdon branch open and supported many key workers and new customers who had travelled from out of the region because other garages and main dealers were closed. Many of their new customers were NHS doctors or other key workers who would otherwise have been left high and dry. “We were glad to be able to keep them on the road and do our bit,” said Damian.

He added that he wants Bartletts to be recognised as Cambridgeshire’s go-to specialist for “these three great brands”.

Huntingdon branch: Unit 5 & 6 Falcon Court, Falcon Road, Hinchingbrooke Business Park, Huntingdon,, PE29 6AH, 01480 459 771.

Peterborough branch: 4 Lakeside Court, Flaxley Road, Peterborough, PE2 9FT; 01733 852 955.

