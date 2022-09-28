Promotion

The Homemakers of Hamberley - carers, housekeepers and companions all in one - Credit: Ed Maynard

Situated within beautifully landscaped gardens, Montague House offers residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short breaks for the older community, all with a unique model of care. Within Montague House you will find the the award-winning Homemakers of Hamberley - a carer, housekeeper and companion all in one person.

Extra special, every day

The Homemakers of Montague House create a vibrant community where residents enjoy a busy and active lifestyle, with support where needed from the award-winning team.

They not only provide the highest quality of care, but they focus on the tiny details that make each day special for every resident. From always keeping things clean and tidy, to offering support with hobbies and interests, the Homemakers of Montague House make each day, and each everyday experience, meaningful and special for residents.

Fine dining is always on offer - Credit: Ed Maynard

The luxury care home includes all the stunning features that you would expect from a high-quality care provision, such as a wellbeing and beauty salon, an elegant café, and a classic cinema. But as you walk through the doors you’ll notice the radically different way they provide personalised care for older people.

The Homemakers are carers, companions and housekeepers all in one person.

So that means that if residents need somebody to share a cup of tea with, or join them for activities, the Homemakers are there.

If bedrooms need a quick tidy in between scheduled cleans, or if care requirements change and a daily care plan needs updating - the Homemakers are there.

The Homemakers holistically support resident care needs just as they would in the residents’ own home, and the feedback from families has been wonderful, with many sharing how impressed they are with the new way of providing care.

“Montague House has fulfilled and exceeded my expectations. Not only are the facilities wonderful but the staff equally talented. It's been a massive relief to see my wife so well cared for and so happy whenever I visit. I would thoroughly recommend their approach to residential care and commend them for the effort and kindness that they have shown us," says a husband of a Montague House resident

“We were amazed at everything we experienced during our time at the home. It is beautiful and every member of staff treated us with such kindness. It is clear our friend could not be in a better place," adds a friend of a Montague House resident.

Luxury later living at Montague House - Credit: Ed Maynard

The Homemakers of Hamberley and Montague House are part of Hamberley Care Homes who were awarded ‘Residential Care Provider of the Year’ this year for the second time, in recognition for their unique approach.

Hamberley Care Homes believe the unique combination of Homemakers, a wellbeing and lifestyle coach and an expert clinical team, working together within one of the most beautiful living environments in Brampton, is the most effective way to deliver outstanding care, and the team would love to show you themselves – Montague House is open for tours, book your visit today.

Montague House offers unique approach to elderly care - Credit: Ed Maynard

Montague House Care Home

Keeling Lane Brampton, near Huntingdon, PE28 4BS

01480 772303

enquiries@hamberleycarehomes.co.uk

www.hamberleycarehomes.co.uk