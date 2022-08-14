Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Our Child book review is Alex Reptune Dragon Thief by David Owen

Jacqui Howchin

Published: 11:00 AM August 14, 2022
Alex Neptune Dragon Thief by David Owen is our child book review this week.

Alex Neptune Dragon Thief by David Owen is our child book review this week. - Credit: WATERSTONES ST NEOTS

Alex Neptune has lived all his life by the sea in a town that is full of myths about pirates and sea dragons.

Unfortunately for Alex though, he is terrified of the sea and has spent as long as he can remember being convinced that the sea wants to kill him.

He's not too happy then when a bunch of sea creatures drag him to the abandoned aquarium on the hill where an imprisoned water dragon needs his help.

He recruits Zoey and Anil, his two best friends, to help, along with a sharp shooting octopus, four acrobatic otters and a thieving seagull. Alex plots to break the dragon out discovering he has the power of the sea at his fingertips.

The story is fast-paced and exciting with fabulous comic moments. The real star of the story is Kraken the octopus. Everyone will want one as a pet after reading this.

Alex really is the boy with the power of the ocean in his hands. He is a brand new hero for fans of Percy Jackson and Dragon Rea.

