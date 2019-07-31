Tenpin bowling venue at One Leisure St Ives. Photo: One Leisure. Tenpin bowling venue at One Leisure St Ives. Photo: One Leisure.

If you live in Huntingdonshire, or close by, One Leisure's junior activity programme could ease some of the pressure. They have activities for children and adults to take part in regularly throughout the summer holidays. We spoke to Hayley Morris, marketing and communications manager at One Leisure, to find out what their junior activity programme has to offer.

Hayley said: "Our summer activity programme started last week and runs until September 3. We have several centres across Huntingdonshire, so you can choose the one that's most convenient for you. The programme was designed to keep children active and having fun throughout the school holidays, and to give parents a helping hand."

One Leisure St Ives has an athletics camp running August 27-28. Photo: One Leisure. One Leisure St Ives has an athletics camp running August 27-28. Photo: One Leisure.

Indoor activities

British weather can be unreliable. Having outdoor activities planned for days when the weather forecast promises sun is great, but it's good to have a backup plan. One Leisure has five leisure centres across Huntingdonshire, and each has various indoor activities your children can get stuck into.

The kids can let their creativity run wild with One Leisure's range of creative sessions. There are arts and crafts sessions, junior cooking classes, and even a 'slime time' session giving them the chance to create their own slime. All materials are provided.

Each centre has a swimming pool offering canoe sessions and more. Photo: One Leisure. Each centre has a swimming pool offering canoe sessions and more. Photo: One Leisure.

For something a bit more active, nerf wars is a safe, fun and competitive activity involving foam firing blasters. Hayley told us: "Nerf wars is an option if your child fancies something a bit unusual. They'll get to fire foam blasters during team games and challenges, whilst testing skills at target practice and shootouts. You can bring your own Nerf gun or borrow one from us." There are roller skating sessions at the Huntingdon, St Ives, and St Neots centres for the whole family to enjoy, and a tenpin bowling venue at the St Ives centre.

Outdoor activities

Playing outside is great for a child's health and wellbeing. Physical activity helps them to build strong bones, while increasing their fitness levels. Being in an open space allows them move freely and burn off some of that extra energy.

One Leisure has a wide range of outdoor activities. There's something for everyone, not just the children. Hayley said: "During the school holidays, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm, under 18s can enjoy the use of our courts for only £3. They can choose from badminton, racketball, short tennis, squash, table tennis, and tennis. Check with your local centre for availability, as not all activities are available at all centres."

At the St Ives One Leisure centre there is an athletics camp running August 27-28. Hayley said: "It's fantastic fun for all and a chance to improve athletics ability over a two-day coach-led camp. Try running, jumping and throwing, and take part in a mini Olympics event to test new skills." If your children enjoy having a kickabout, bubble football will certainly put a smile on their face. They'll get inside a giant football zorb and enjoy various games and challenges, and there's no pressure because football skills are not required. It's all about having fun!

Swimming

From floats fun, to inflatables, to general swimming, there are lots of chances to cool off in your local pool with One Leisure this summer. Every centre has a swimming pool, offering floats fun, inflatable fun, canoe sessions and more. The school holidays are a good opportunity for your child to improve their swimming skills. One Leisure runs a week long course called 'swimming improver', so this may be one to consider.

Soft play

You don't need to worry about making different arrangements for your toddler because One Leisure caters to toddlers too. They have soft play equipment, a ball pool and a giant bouncy castle. Their 'mini movers' session is for under 5s and helps to build movement skills, balance and coordination.

Visit oneleisure.net to find out more. Each centre holds different activities and advanced booking is essential. Call 01480 388111 to find out which activities are available at your nearest One Leisure centre.