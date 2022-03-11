Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Lattenbury Services Ltd
Notice ID: 11115691

Lattenbury Services Ltd of Lattenbury Farm, Godmanchester, Huntingdon, PE28 9PA is applying for a licence to use Lattenbury Farm, Godmanchester, Huntingdon, PE28 9PA as an operating Centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

