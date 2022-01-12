News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

LARC CONSTRUCTION LTD
Notice ID: 11079310

LARC CONSTRUCTION LTD of Castle House, South Street, Ashby de la Zouch, LE65 1BR is applying for a licence to use Helletts Haulage, 31 Stow Road, Kimbolton PE28 0HU as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

