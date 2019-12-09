Archive shots from the Huntingdonshire Community Archives. Picture: HCA Archive shots from the Huntingdonshire Community Archives. Picture: HCA

This photograph of the old Grand Cinema, in Huntingdon, was sent in by Wendy and Terry Dighton, from Huntingdon.

The couple have been researching their own family history and also the local area where their families grew up.

The inset photograph shows Stan Weaser who was the projectionist at the cinema, in All Saints Passage in the town centre. He is pictured with the manager, Dick Stevens. Do you have any information about the cinema or know when this photograph was taken? Maybe you remember going to watch films at the cinema if so, what did you watch and how much were the tickets? Send information and any photos you have to: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

If you have any information or photos for Looking Back or our 75th VE Day anniversary feature in 2020, send to the same email.

