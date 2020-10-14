Given that infection lasts about 14 days and that as one person clears another will be infected it indicates that in a year, one in four younger folk will contract Covid and one in eight for the general population.

This indicates that the infection will run unchecked for four years, just as the 1917 Flu pandemic did. Of course, a vaccine would change that.

The 1917-1921 flu started to die out because 85 per cent of the population had contracted immunity.

My grandfather, a previously fit young man died in that flu pandemic because he had lungs damaged by gas whilst serving in WW1.

I have as much delivered as I can, but sometimes I have to go out to collect small items such as spares to repair plumbing or for a repair/service for my car and library books.

I have to say that the places I visit are well set up to be Covid safe, but I wish I could say the same about the customers. I was masked and visored when collecting a small plumbing item and in came a young man without a mask straight up behind me. I had to ask him to step away from me and his comment was not printable.

The printable version was if I get it, I get it, and so what if I give it to someone else.

All of my septuagenarian friends are shielding as in the same way that I am and we have not visited each other’s houses since March, but converse on the phone or on Zoom.

I still feel that a mask should be worn whenever one is near other people even if it is the open air, it really would bring down the transmission, even if it just cuts the R rate by 0.2 it will make the difference between a rising infection rate and a decreasing rate. The proof of the need to wear a mask in the street is this. If you follow a smoker down the street, do you not smell and breathe in the smoke, that could also be virus droplets.

Early on, fighting the coronavirus was likened to fighting a war, but sadly I do not see the same spirit and willingness that was evidenced during the 1939-45 period.

Bob Barnes

Eaton Socon.

