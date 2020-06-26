The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that, so far, 104 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in the local authority area of Huntingdonshire.

The ONS data is based on all deaths between March 1 and May 31 registered up to June 6, and have been broken down into neighbourhoods of around 7,000 people called MSOAs.

Sarah Caul, from the ONS, said: “General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, but Covid-19 appears to be increasing this effect.”

It includes all deaths which had Covid-19 mentioned anywhere on the death certificate.

The ONS said the information used to produce these statistics is based on details collected when certified deaths are registered with the local registration office, but there are likely to be some deaths involving Covid-19 that occurred in the period which were registered after June 6.

It comes as across the UK testing capacity has been expanded to more than 200,000 tests a day, meaning that anyone with symptoms can immediately book a test for free.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – should book a test immediately.

Here is the breakdown

Yaxley/Farcet

Coronavirus Deaths: 2

All deaths: 25

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 8%

Stilton/Elton/Folksworth

Coronavirus Deaths: 1

All deaths: 10

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 10%

Ramsey

Coronavirus Deaths: 11

All deaths: 44

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 25%

Sawtry/Gidding

Coronavirus Deaths: 1

All deaths: 17

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 6%

Warboys/Bury

Coronavirus Deaths: 5

All deaths: 16

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 31%

Somersham/Riptons/Raveleys

Coronavirus Deaths: 8

All deaths: 30

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 27%

Bluntisham/Earith/Needingworth

Coronavirus Deaths: 3

All deaths: 16

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 19%

Huntingdon/Sapley/Oxmoor

Coronavirus Deaths: 4

All deaths: 16

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 25%

Hartford

Coronavirus Deaths: 13

All deaths: 36

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 36%

Brampton/Stukeleys/Alconbury

Coronavirus Deaths: 7

All deaths: 22

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 32%

St Ives North

Coronavirus Deaths: 4

All deaths: 26

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 15%

St Ives South

Coronavirus Deaths: 4

All deaths: 20

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 20%

Huntingdon Central/West

Coronavirus Deaths: 8

All deaths: 28

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 29%

Godmanchester

Coronavirus Deaths: 2

All deaths: 13

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 15%

Kimbolton/Staughton/Molesworth

Coronavirus Deaths: 1

All deaths: 9

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 11%

Houghton/Hemingford/Fenstanton

Coronavirus Deaths: 7

All deaths: 30

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 23%

Buckden/Perry

Coronavirus Deaths: 2

All deaths: 19

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 11%

Little Paxton/Love’s Farm/Great Grandsden

Coronavirus Deaths: 4

All deaths: 20

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 20%

St Neots - Priory Park

Coronavirus Deaths: 3

All deaths: 21

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 14%

St Neots - Eaton Ford

Coronavirus Deaths: 2

All deaths: 12

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 17%

St Neots - Eaton Socon

Coronavirus Deaths: 6

All deaths: 34

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 18%

St Neots - Eynesbury

Coronavirus Deaths: 6

All deaths: 15

Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 40%