M1 junction 13 southbound exit slip: bridge inspection

Work to carry out a bridge inspection will take place on the M1 junction 13 southbound exit slip on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 March between 8pm and 6am on each night. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via M1 southbound to junction 12, Harlington Road, then M1 northbound to junction 13 and Bedford Road.

M11, Cambridgeshire and Essex: barrier repairs

Work to repair damaged safety barriers on the M11 in various locations will occur this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, lane closures will be in place.

M40 junction 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works will continue until early June, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends

On Thursday 21 March there will be a closure of the exit and entry slips at junction 7 from the diverge point with main carriageway to junction with A329.

Diversion:

Exit slip traffic will continue northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 8A exit slip. Turn right at the first roundabout and straight on at the second roundabout to follow the A418 towards Aylesbury. Turn right down the A40 to return to junction 7.

Entry slip traffic will travel north along the A40 until the junction with the A418 is reached. Turn left onto the A418, at the first roundabout turn left to join the M40 southbound and travel back to junction 7

On Friday 22 March there will be a closure of the northbound entry and exit slips at junction 11 from diverge point with main carriageway to roundabout with A422/A361.

Diversion:

Exit slip traffic will continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 12 slip. Turn right and right again to re-join the M40 southbound and travel southbound to leave at junction 11.

Entry slip traffic will continue around junction 11 roundabout to join the M40 southbound and travel south to leave at junction 10. Turn right at the first junction to follow the A43 south, right at the next junction and then left at the roundabout to re-join the M40 northbound. Travel northbound back to junction 11

On Saturday 23 March there will be a closure of the northern underbridge carrying the M40 on A40 Denham road roundabout at junction 1 between both sets of traffic lights.

Diversion:

Traffic will turn at roundabout on Denham roundabout and continue around the opposite way.

On Sunday 24 March there will be a closure of the southern underbridge carrying the M40 on A40 Denham road roundabout at junction 1 between both sets of traffic lights.

Diversion:

Traffic will turn at roundabout on Denham roundabout and continue around the opposite way.

A1(M) northbound between junctions 6, Welwyn and 7 Stevenage: urgent resurfacing works

Works to resurface the A1(M) northbound between junctions 6, Welwyn, and 7 Stevenage, starts Monday 18 March, lasting three nights, with working hours of 9pm to 5am. During this work, northbound traffic will be diverted via A1(M) junction 6 northbound exit slip, Welwyn Bypass Road, following the B197 through Oaklands and Knebworth, onto Monkswood Way and A602 westbound before re-joining the A1(M) northbound at junction 7, Stevenage.

A1, Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire: landscaping works

Various sites along the A1 that have recent landscaping and vegetation works will be revisited to enable planting and seeding works to take place. These works will occur in daytime hours and no road closures will be required.

A11, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire: road sweeping

Road sweeping works in various locations along the A11 will occur overnight this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12 between junction 20a and 20b Hatfield Peverel: bridge inspection works

Bridge inspection works on the A12 between junction 20a and 20b, Hatfield Peverel starts Monday 18 March, lasting six nights, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, weeknights only. During this work, northbound traffic will be diverted via, A12 junction 20a exit slip, Bury Lane over bridge, The Street, B1137 over bridge, to re-join the A12 at junction 20b entry. Southbound traffic will be diverted via A12 junction 20b exit slip, The Street, to re-join the A12 via junction 20a entry slip.

A12 and A120, Essex: safety barrier repairs

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A14 westbound junction 41, Risby: hot patch repairs

Hot patching works will be taking place on the A14 junction 41 in Risby this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, lane closures will be in place.

A14, A47 and A11 in various locations: barrier repairs

Works to repair damaged safety barriers in various locations on the A14, A47 and A11 will be taking place this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During these works, lane closures will be in place

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 18 to Tuesday 19 March (two nights):

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Strategic traffic will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

A14 eastbound between Histon junction 32 and Milton junction 33

Drivers will be diverted off the A14 at junction 32, along Kings Hedges Road to re-join the A14 at junction 33

Monday 18 to Thursday 21 March (four nights):

A1 northbound Brampton Hut to Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

Monday 18 to Friday 22 March (five nights):

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

Non-motorway traffic will be diverted east at Wooley Hill, then north on Ellington Road and Wooley Road to re-join the A14.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Histon junction 32

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non-motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 March (two nights):

Anderson Road

Wednesday 20 to Friday 22 March (three nights):

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non-motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

Friday 22 March 9pm to Monday 25 March 5am:

A1 northbound Brampton Hut to Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

Friday 22 March (one night):

A14 eastbound Swavesey junction 28 exit slip, Anderson Road and overbridge between Swavesey and Cambridge Services

Drivers travelling eastbound wishing to access Cambridge Services and Boxworth will need to travel to Bar Hill junction 29 and return on the westbound carriageway. Drivers wishing to access Swavesey village will need to use local roads from junction 27 or 29

A1307 outbound

Friday 22 March 7pm to Monday 25 March 5am:

Conington Road

Saturday 23 March 6am to Monday 25 March 5am:

A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Saturday 23 to Sunday 24 March (two nights):

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Strategic traffic will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

A14 westbound to westbound Girton junction 31 loop

Lane closures:

Monday 18 to Tuesday 19 March (two nights):

A10 northbound, lane one closed

A10 southbound, lane two closed

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound junction 32, lane one and two closed

A14 westbound between junction 32 and junction 31, lane one and two closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane two closed

Monday 18 to Thursday 21 March (four nights):

A1 northbound between Brampton and Brampton Hut, lane one and two closed

Monday 18 to Friday 22 March (five nights):

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes two, three and four closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane one closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane one closed

A1/A14 Brampton Hut Gyratory, lanes one and two closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes two and three closed

Tuesday 19 March (one night):

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lanes one and two closed

Wednesday 20 to Friday 22 March (three nights):

A428 eastbound Hardwick to Madingley, lane two closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane one closed

Friday 22 March 9pm to Monday 25 March 5am:

A1 northbound between Brampton and Brampton Hut, lanes one and two closed

Saturday 23 March 6am to Monday 25 March 5am:

A1 southbound Alconbury to Brampton Hut, lane two closed

Saturday 23 to Sunday 24 March (two nights):

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lanes two and three closed

For more information about this scheme, visit http://roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon/, or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A47, Sutton: barrier repairs

Works to repair damaged safety barriers on the A47, eastbound at Sutton will be taking place this week, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work, traffic lights will be in place taking traffic past the work area.

A120 eastbound from A12 junction 29, Crown Interchange to Harwich Road, Pellens Corner: Urgent resurfacing works

Works to resurface the A120 eastbound from A12 junction 29, Crown Interchange to Harwich Road, Pellens Corner starts Thursday 21 March, lasting two nights, with working hours 8pm to 6am. During these works, traffic will be diverted via A1232, A133, B1033 and B1035.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed