Adapted from Paula Hawkins' novel - an international phenomenon that sold more than 20 million copies worldwide - critics are calling The Girl on the Train "exceptional" "gripping" and "must-see theatre".

Rachel Watson (Womack) longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. When the woman she's been secretly watching disappears, Rachel finds herself a witness and even a suspect in the police investigation which reveals more than she could have anticipated.

Womack is best known for her role as Ronnie Michell in the BBC soap EastEnders. She also starred as Miss Adelaide in the West End production of Guys and Dolls, reprising her role in 2007 at Sunderland Empire. From 2013 - 2017 Womack played the role of

Tanya in Sky Living's Mount Pleasant, as well as appearing in the Kingsman movies (2014, 2017).

You may also want to watch:

Womack returned to the stage in 2017 touring as Morticia in the musical comedy The Addams Family.

The Girl on the Train is a 2015 psychological thriller novel by British author Paula Hawkins. It debuted in the number one spot on The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers of 2015 list and remained there for 13 consecutive weeks. It occupied the number one spot of the UK hardback book chart for 20 weeks. The American film adaptation starring Emily Blunt was released October 2016.

Starring alongside Womack is Oliver Farnworth best known for his roles as Will Hackett in Hollyoaks (2006 - 2007) and as Andy Carver in Coronation Street (2014 - 2017).

The production runs from September 23-28. Performances are at 7.45pm, with matinee showings on Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £25/£35/£40/£45 and available from the box office on: 01223 503333/www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.