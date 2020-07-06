In March this year, the hospital, along with others across the UK stopped visiting to prevent the coronavirus infection from spreading.

Now, with the infection levels falling, the Trust will be allowing one visitor per patient on the majority of its wards. This visit can be for a maximum of two hours and needs to be booked in advance with the ward

This policy is designed to minimise the potential spread of the infection.

Giles Thorpe, deputy chief nurse, said: “Our main priority at the hospital has always been the safety of our patients and our staff. As the number of people infected with Covid-19 begins to fall we feel we are in a position to ease visiting restrictions slightly to allow our patients to see a visitor for up to two hours a day.

“We understand families often want to visit people as a group, but unfortunately we can’t allow this under the present circumstances. Thank you for bearing with us, we know it’s difficult for many families and friends at this time.”

Carers will be classed as the visitor due to social distancing rules. Should a family member wish to visit, the carer may swap out of the clinical area in order to support the family visiting.

Visitors will not be permitted to enter the hospital if they:

· have symptoms of coronavirus, or have been asked to isolate for 14 days due to exposure to someone with symptoms

· are feeling unwell in any way

· have been sent guidance to ‘shield’ or are within a ‘high risk group’, or

· are under the age of 16. Children should not accompany adults to the site, unless it is for treatment or clinic appointments.

Anyone who is able to attend will be asked to wash or sanitise their hands, maintain two metre social distancing and wear a face covering. If anyone arrives at the hospital without a face covering, a medical grade face mask will be provided in emergencies.

If anyone is unable to arrange a visit, or feels uncomfortable about doing so, they can continue to use the Letters from Loved Ones service set up by the Patient Advice Liaison Services (PALS).

To help maintain the highest levels of safety, visiting will not be allowed on wards where Covid-19 patients are being treated.

Birthing partners will be able to remain with the woman giving birth until they are transferred onto a postnatal ward, or for up to six hours if they are staying for further monitoring or until discharge where this happens within 6 hours of the birth.

Visitors for patients who have been asked to ‘shield’ for 14 days prior to surgery should be someone from their social bubble, ideally from the same household, and must wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as directed by the ward team. This is to ensure these patients are protected as much as possible from the transmission of coronavirus.

Patients attending A&E should be unaccompanied unless there are exceptional circumstances (for example a child or an individual who needs a carer).

