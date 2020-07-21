Crafty Monkey, in Moore’s Walk, has worked with schools, nurseries, churches, nursing homes as well as members of the public over the years and owner Chrissy Bennett, said: “It’s been hard work, but we have remained customer focussed over the years. It has been lovely to work with so many young families and help them to celebrate all the milestones of family life.”

Chrissy says being closed for the pandemic meant she was able to give the studio, in Moore’s Walk, a deep clean and she has put a new booking system in place.

“The changes have allowed us to operate smarter and give better customer service as we have more time,” she explained.

On Tuesday, Chrissy presented St Neots mayor, Cllr Stephen Ferguson, with a decorated plate.

Cllr Ferguson said: “I think businesses like Crafty Monkey represent the future of the high street. This type of interactive business offers something different.”

To find out more visit the: website www.mycraftymonkey.com or Facebook page: www.facebook.com/mycrafty monkey.