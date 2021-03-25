News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Highlands Haulage Ltd
Notice ID: 10900191

Highlands Haulage Ltd of 1 Coopers Cresent, Borehamwood Hertfordshire, WD6 5RF is applying for a licence to use Five Acre Farm, Needingworth Road, St. Ives Cambridgeshire, PE27 4NB as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

