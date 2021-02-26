News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Hardil Logistics Services Limited
Notice ID: 10886545

Hardil Logistics Services Limited of 68 Torridge Road, Slough SL3 8UR is applying for a licence to use Unit 21, Chester Road, Colmworth Business Park, Eaton Socon, St. Neots, PE19 8YT as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Large scale vaccine centre to open at Priory Centre in St Neots

Mental Health

Large scale vaccine centre to open in St Neots today (Friday)

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Ernest Grusza, from St Ives, has been charged with murder and will appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates Court today February 24. 

St Ives murder: man charged

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Two children died in a house fire in St Neots in December, 2020.

Inquest into deaths of St Neots brother and sister opened today

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Kara Boyd, who owns the Fairy Dog Mother in Fenstanton 

Plans to repair iconic clock tower at the centre of the village

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon