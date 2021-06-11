News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Haku - Transport Ltd.
Notice ID: 10944208

Radoslaw Pomagalski trading as Haku - Transport Ltd. of 12 Marketstede, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough PE7 8FA  is applying for a licence to use Allways Garrage Services, Unit 18, Northgate, Alconbury Airfield, Huntingdon, Cambs PE28 4WX as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicle and 2 trailers
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

