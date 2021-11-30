News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Public Notices

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Grey recycling Ltd
Notice ID: 11051670

Willie McDougall trading as Grey recycling Ltd of Old Orchard Farm, The Heath, Bluntisham PE28 3LH is applying for a licence to use Old Orchard Farm, The Heath, Bluntisham PE28 3LH as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Lisa Leader passed away on Friday November 26 peacefully at her home.

Tributes for Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader who passed away on Friday

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a collision on the B645 near Great Staughton yesterday November 28.

Cambs Live

Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Gilly and Mike Harford from St Ives.

Businesswoman who launched popular St Ives shop has died

Julian Makey

person
Pedestrian dies after being struck by two cars in Whittlesey

Cambs Live

Pedestrian killed crossing road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon