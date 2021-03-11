LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10894878

Notice is given that I, Freddie Fellowes have on the 24th February 2021 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for the The Elm of 4 Moat Lane, Abbots Ripton, Huntingdon, PE28 2PA for the retail of alcohol between 11:00-23:00 daily.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to:

Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by6 24th March 2021.

Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.