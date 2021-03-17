Good's Vehicle Operator's Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10897444

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

DHL SUPPLY CHAIN LIMITED of 3 Lumsdale Road, Cobra Court, Stretford, M32 0UT is applying to add an additional operating centre to our existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 15 goods vehicles and 20 trailers at the operating centre at: Unit 3, Cardinal Way West, Godmanchester, Huntingdon, PE29 2XJ. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.