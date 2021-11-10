Public Notices

Notice ID: 11039442

Licensing Act 2003

Notice of application for a premises licence

Notice is given that, Curated Cocktails Ltd have on the 1st November 2021 applied to Huntingdonshire District Council as the Licensing Authority for a Premises Licence for 16 Snowy Way, of Hartford, Huntingdon, PE291LQ for the distribution of alcohol from sale via the internet. Couriers to pick up packages between 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Anyone wishing to make representations concerning this application should do so in writing to:

Huntingdonshire District Council, Licensing Section, Pathfinder House, St.Mary’s Street, Huntingdon, Cambs PE29 3TN

Representations in respect of this application must reach the Licensing Authority by 28th November 2021. Persons wishing to inspect the register or the record of this application may do so by attending the office of the Licensing Section, during office hours, Monday to Friday inclusive. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application, the maximum fine for which on summary conviction is £5000.