Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

11109944
Notice ID: OnDemand LtD
  • OnDemand Logistics Limited of Suite 4 Middle Court, Copley Hill Business Park, Cambridge, CB22 3GN is applying for a licence to use Unit 19 Glebe Road, Huntingdon, PE29 7DL as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

